Maharashtra Tightens Social Media Usage Rules For Government Employees

The Maharashtra government has issued a fresh set of directives regulating the use of social media by its employees, warning that any violation will invite disciplinary action. The new guidelines apply to all government officers and staff, including those appointed on contract or deputation, as well as employees of local bodies and public sector undertakings.

Under the new rules, government employees are prohibited from publicly criticising the policies of the Maharashtra Government or the Government of India on any social media platform.

They must maintain separate accounts for personal and official use and refrain from using banned websites or applications.

The circular also bars employees from sharing, uploading, or forwarding any confidential or official document, whether in full or in part, without prior authorisation. It prohibits the use of official insignia, government logos, buildings, or vehicles in personal social media content, except for profile photographs.

While employees are allowed to use messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram for internal coordination, they are warned against posting any content that could be deeme,d offensive, derogatory, defamatory, or communal in nature. Posts about government schemes or departmental work may be shared, but must avoid any form of self-glorification, the guidelines say.

The government has also made it clear that only designated people may post promotional material on state schemes, that too with the approval of competent authorities. All official social media accounts must be properly handed over when an employee is transferred or leaves service.

The rules have been issued under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, and any breach will be dealt with under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979.

The circular has been distributed to all State departments for immediate compliance.