"Trump Making Mockery Of Our Country": Uddhav Thackeray On 50% US Tariffs

The Opposition is trying to corner the government over hefty US tariffs imposed on India, with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming that US President Donald Trump is making a mockery of the country. "Trump is making fun of our country. Who is running our country?" said the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, adding that India needs a "stronger Prime Minister and Defence Minister."

The outrage follows Trump's announcement of 25% additional tariffs on Indian exports yesterday, which effectively raises the reciprocal tariff rate to over 50% for buying oil from Russia. Russian oil imports is helping sustain Moscow's war against Ukraine, Trump had claimed, singling out India and overlooking Europe and the US's own imports from Russia.

India has defended its Russian oil imports and called the US tariffs "unfair and unreasonable".

Mr Thackeray also questioned PM Modi's upcoming China visit, pointing out that Beijing is an all-weather ally of Pakistan. "It should be decided who the enemy is and who the friend is. He has no friends left. China is helping Pakistan. China products were boycotted, now why is Modi going to China?" he said.

Mr Thackeray is among the 12-odd INDIA alliance leaders, alongside Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav, who would attend a mega opposition gathering hosted by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi this evening. Earlier this morning, Mr Gandhi had called the US tariffs an "economic blackmail" that Trump is using to try and bully India into an unfair trade deal. "

Asked if his cousin Raj Thackeray would also attend the INDIA alliance meeting in Delhi, the Sena leader refused to give a straight answer. "Both the brothers are capable enough. We will do whatever we have to do. There is no need for any third person," he said.

The Thackeray cousins, who had parted ways two decades ago over succession issues, had reunited recently, aiming to work on the Marathi pride cause that had been championed by Shiv Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray. Speaking about the Marathi language controversy that has been a burning issue in Maharashtra, he said, "We do not hate any language, but do not force us."