"Immediate Impact Of US Tariffs Appears Limited But...": Government

The immediate impact of US tariffs on Indian exports appears limited but their secondary and tertiary effects on the economy pose challenges, the finance ministry said in its July monthly economic review, released on Wednesday.

The South Asian nation is pursuing a diversified trade strategy to sustain its trade performance, but these initiatives will take time and may not fully address the shortfall that will arise in exports if current tariff rates persist, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)