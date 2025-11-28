A Judiciary vs Centre Face-Off, Not In Supreme Court, But Badminton Court

The judiciary and the executive are facing off today, not in the Supreme Court, but on a badminton court. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and his brother judge, Justice Vikram Nath, will be up against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in an exhibition match at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium. Another exhibition match will see Justice Nath and Justice Dipankar Datta contest against the two ministers.

As the judges and the ministers hit the shuttlecock in each other's court, the net in the middle will be a gentle reminder of their boundaries, much like the separation of powers principle.

The exhibition matches are the highlight of the two-day tournament that will likely see participation of 84 judges from the Supreme Court and high courts. Among them are five women judges. Singles and doubles matches in both men's and women's categories are on the cards. The winners will be felicitated by former Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath, the seniormost judge in the top court after the Chief Justice and next in line for the top judicial post.

Justice Nath and Justice Datta, it is learnt, have stolen time out of their busy schedules with the gavel to practise with the badminton racquet for over a week now.

This first-of-its-kind event is being organised by former international badminton player Abantika Deka, with support from the Ministry of Law and Justice and the approval of the Supreme Court of India.