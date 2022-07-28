'9,000 Crore Budget Already Provided To Indian Industries': Army Chief

He highlighted the potential for domestic and foreign players in defence production.

Emphasising the need for self-reliance and sufficiency in critical defence requirements, the Chief of the Indian Army staff, General Manoj Pande, on Thursday, said that a budget of 9,000 crore has already been given to Indian Defence industries for ammunitions.

According to the Army Chief, the forces need a large quantity of ammunition as we are one of the largest armies with live borders, for which "Four of the categories that are under trial and 9,000 crore of the budget has already been given to the Indian Defence industries for ammunitions. Although, there are challenges that need to be addressed and processes that need to be simplified," he said.

"Our external dependence on armaments and ammunitions have been a matter of concern and the reversing of this trend which we are witnessing is quite encouraging," he said addressing a special session of the second conference on Military Ammunition 'Ammo India 2022' on its second day.

Highlighting the potential for domestic and foreign players in the Indian defence production, he stated, "Atmanirbharta does not mean isolating from the world, but it is self-sustaining and self-generating capability to promote efficiency, quality and resilience."

"It has been unequivocally stated that collaboration with foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) is intrinsic to Atmanirbhar Bharat and we have moved from a relationship of buyer-seller to a co-development and co-production with our foreign partners," he said, adding that the situation on the Northern borders has taught us to be self-reliant.

Speaking on the ongoing world affairs, he mentioned that external dependence on other countries for weapons should be reversed. "Russia-Ukraine conflict, the uncertainty in our neighbourhood has taught us that our armed forces should be able to handle the wide spectrum of tasks," he said.

He further emphasised that the futuristic approach in defence production is important for strengthening the national interest. Research and Development and technological advancements are also important for strong self-reliant capabilities, and the capabilities to forecast the impact using Artificial Intelligence is also important, he added.

He termed the ongoing reforms in the defence sector as an 'opportunity' for the foreign OEMs to partner with Indian companies and work for shared objectives.

There is a huge potential for exports which can also contribute to the vision of our honourable Prime Minister's vision of a $5 trillion economy.

"Therefore, the vision of achieving Atmanirbharta in ammunition requires a synergised approach from all stakeholders. Together with the need to turn the initiative into another success story and a win-win situation for all," he said while underscoring the potential in exports to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a USD 5 trillion economy.

Self-reliance is among the key factors for the military capability of any nation, he said that a holistic, all-encompassing, well-calibrated, multi-pronged and futuristic approach in defence production is fundamental to ensure safeguarding the national interest.

"Atmanirbharta in defence production does mean limited to production but it should also encompass evolving homegrown capabilities and technologies. For a holistic and self-reliant strategy, it is imperative that ammunition life cycle management capabilities are concurrently established," he asserted while mentioning that a significant investment was also needed in establishing Research and Development infrastructure, testing and evaluation capabilities to meet our ammunition needs.

He further stated that a pragmatic and actionable indigenous defence production strategy is needed to ensure a secure and sustained supply of ammunition and armaments as per our national security needs.

"There is also a need to share the experiences and technical knowledge of DRDO, OFBs and other PSU units with the industry to build new capabilities. We need to have a more collaborative and cooperative framework in which all stakeholders would work together to reduce the import dependence and provide the required impetus to the domestic capabilities," Army Chief added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)