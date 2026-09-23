8 Flats, Gold, Luxury Cars: Hyderabad Hospital Official Faces Corruption Case

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against Nori Lakshmi Bhasker, Additional Medical Superintendent at the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), after simultaneous searches revealed assets with a documented value of about Rs 6.13 crore.

Officials said the actual market value of the properties could be higher, estimating it at over Rs 100 crore.

Searches were conducted on Tuesday at eight locations in Hyderabad, including Bhasker's residence in Erragadda and premises linked to his relatives, friends and associates.

The ACB alleged that Bhasker amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income through corrupt practices.

During the searches, investigators found documents related to eight residential flats: a four-bedroom flat in a high-rise gated community, two three-bedroom flats in Kukatpally and five two-bedroom flats located in Manikonda, Petbasheerabad and Kukatpally.

The agency also identified four open plots in Yadadri, Nandigama and Shamirpet, besides an 800-square-yard plot in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Financial assets allegedly linked to the official include Rs 41 lakh in bank balances, Rs 12 lakh in post office deposits, Rs 35 lakh invested in private financial institutions and Rs 29.55 lakh in mutual funds.

The ACB further found around 517.8 grams of gold ornaments, three cars, including luxury vehicles such as Jaguar and an Audi and a Tata Nexon, four two-wheelers, and electronic gadgets valued at about Rs 5 lakh.

According to the agency, Bhasker had also invested Rs 1.30 crore in a flat that is the subject of proceedings before the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) and had extended Rs 1.33 crore as hand loans to various individuals.

The ACB said verification of additional assets was under way.

The case has been registered under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. Further investigation is in progress.