Rs 2.7 Crore Plot, Farm Lands Surface In Hyderabad Doctor Corruption Case

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has intensified its probe into alleged disproportionate assets of Dr Sri Nori Lakshmi Bhasker, Additional Medical Superintendent and Additional Professor at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, with searches uncovering properties and financial records allegedly linked to suspected benamis and associates.

Acting on search warrants issued by the Principal Special Judge for Special Police Establishment (SPE) and ACB Cases, Hyderabad, ACB teams searched five locations in and around the city as part of the ongoing investigation.

During the searches, officials reportedly recovered Rs 4.94 lakh in cash from the residence of Dhanraj, a barber working at NIMS Government Hospital.

Investigators are examining his alleged financial links with the accused medical officer and whether the cash is connected to the assets under scrutiny.

The ACB also found documents relating to three agricultural land parcels in Maheswaram, with an estimated market value of around Rs 57 lakh.

The agency is verifying the ownership and source of funds used to acquire the properties.

Another significant property under scrutiny is an open plot in Venkateswara Cooperative Housing Society at ultra-posh MLA Colony of Banjara Hills in Hyderabaf valued at approximately Rs 2.7 crore book value. The market value of the property is multiple times higher.

The property was reportedly linked to D Ganesh, an outsourcing employee, and other associates. Investigators are probing whether the property was held on behalf of the accused.

The searches also led to the tracing of two investment portfolios worth Rs 20 lakh and receipts relating to hand loans totalling Rs 3 lakh.

The disproportionate assets case against Dr Lakshmi Bhasker was registered on September 21, under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The latest searches are aimed at tracing the alleged money trail and identifying assets that may have been held in the names of other individuals.

The ACB said verification of the documents, properties and financial transactions is continuing. The agency is also examining the alleged role of Dhanraj, D Ganesh and other suspected benamis or associates in the case.

The new assets details can put the market value linked to the arrested NIMS additional medical superintendent at over 200 crores.

8 Flats, Gold, Luxury Cars

Earlier on September 22, Telangana ACB conducted searches at eight locations in Hyderabad, including Bhasker's residence in Erragadda and premises linked to his relatives, friends and associates.

During the searches, investigators found documents related to eight residential flats: a four-bedroom flat in a high-rise gated community, two three-bedroom flats in Kukatpally and five two-bedroom flats located in Manikonda, Petbasheerabad and Kukatpally.

The agency also identified four open plots in Yadadri, Nandigama and Shamirpet, besides an 800-square-yard plot in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Financial assets allegedly linked to the official include Rs 41 lakh in bank balances, Rs 12 lakh in post office deposits, Rs 35 lakh invested in private financial institutions and Rs 29.55 lakh in mutual funds.

The ACB further found around 517.8 grams of gold ornaments, three cars, including luxury vehicles such as Jaguar and an Audi and a Tata Nexon, four two-wheelers, and electronic gadgets valued at about Rs 5 lakh.

According to the agency, Bhasker had also invested Rs 1.30 crore in a flat that is the subject of proceedings before the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) and had extended Rs 1.33 crore as hand loans to various individuals.