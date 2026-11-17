The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has unearthed assets worth Rs 6.76 crore in a disproportionate assets case involving a municipal official, with preliminary findings indicating that the market value of the properties could exceed Rs 50 crore.

The agency is currently verifying the officer's income, financial transactions and ownership records to determine whether the assets are disproportionate to known sources of income.

The official under scrutiny has been identified as Gundu Vani, Town Planning Officer of Moinabad Municipality in Rangareddy district.

The ACB conducted simultaneous searches at eight locations on Monday, including her residence, office and premises linked to relatives, associates and suspected benamidars. The raids uncovered a wide range of residential and agricultural properties, business investments, shares, gold ornaments, vehicles and household assets.

According to the ACB, the immovable properties identified during the searches were officially valued at around Rs 4.25 crore. These include two open plots at Jadcherla and Palakurthy worth Rs 87.67 lakh, a residential flat at Attapur valued at Rs 63 lakh, and a G+2 residential building in the same locality estimated at Rs 2.45 crore. Investigators also identified 1 acre and 10 guntas of agricultural land in Koilkonda mandal, valued at Rs 29.70 lakh.

The official's movable assets include Rs 5.47 lakh in cash, shares worth Rs 1.30 crore and an investment of Rs 50 lakh in Tulja Bhavani Wines in Mahabubnagar. Bank balances totalling Rs 7.97 lakh were also detected during the searches.

The ACB further found 175.1 grams of gold ornaments, officially valued at Rs 2.54 lakh. The assets also include a Mahindra XUV700 and a Hyundai Creta, along with two two-wheelers, collectively valued at Rs 50 lakh. Household articles were estimated to be worth Rs 5.10 lakh.

The total value of the identified assets stands at Rs 6,76,45,738, according to the agency.

The case follows Vani's September 30 arrest in a separate ACB trap case involving an alleged Rs 75,000 bribe accepted through a Panchayat Secretary. She remains in judicial custody.

The investigation is continuing, and the ACB has indicated that additional assets may be uncovered during the verification process.