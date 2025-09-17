Hyderabad Doctor Dies Of Cardiac Arrest After Cyber Scam. She Lost 6.6 Lakhs

A 76-year-old female doctor in Hyderabad became a victim of organised cyber fraud, impersonation, forgery, intimidation, and extortion, which ultimately led to her death due to cardiac arrest.

The victim received a WhatsApp call displaying the Bangalore Police logo. According to police officials investigating the matter, based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, the caller falsely implicated her in a fabricated "Sadat Khan Human Trafficking Case" using forged documents containing her Aadhaar details.

"Over the next three days, she was continuously harassed through video calls from two numbers. The fraudsters showed forged documents allegedly from the Supreme Court, Karnataka Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Reserve Bank of India (RBI), threatening prosecution under a fictitious National Secret Act, 1923," said a cybercrime official.

Under pressure, the victim transferred over Rs 6.60 lakh from her bank pension account to the fraudsters, who are part of a digital arrest gang.

However, despite the payment, the harassment continued with more fabricated notices and intimidation.

On September 8, unable to bear the stress, the female doctor suffered severe chest pain and was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where she died due to a cardiac arrest.

"Shockingly, the perpetrators continued to send messages and attempted calls even after her demise," the investigator confirmed.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's family, the Cyber Crime Police have registered a case under Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act, and Sections 111(2)(b), 105, 308(2), 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and have launched an investigation to trace the accused.



