Hyderabad Man Loses Rs 75 Lakh In Online Betting Fraud Lasting 4 Years

A 32-year-old man from Hyderabad has lost Rs 75 lakh after falling prey to online betting fraud, not once, but twice. It all began with a WhatsApp message from an unknown number promoting online betting games and promising easy profits.

In 2021, the man, whose identity has been withheld, received a text promoting online games like cricket betting, Teen Patti and casino. The texter offered easy money making through a game called "Five Star Cricket Aviator Flight Game."

The victim initially invested Rs 10,000 and received a small profit. Encouraged by this, the man trusted the scheme and deposited another Rs 10 lakh into different bank accounts provided by the operators. The man lost the entire sum and stopped playing.

In March 2022, the victim again received a text from the same people, who managed to convince him to join another betting platform with a lower minimum deposit.

The man placed his trust in them once again and resumed playing.

"Between 2021 and 2025, he deposited a total of Rs 75 lakh through various modes including bank transfers, UPI payments, QR codes and cash deposit machines, as instructed by the fraudsters, across multiple betting websites," said the cybercrime police of Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Police have registered a case and investigating those involved in the illegal online betting and fraud.

Police have warned the public against illegal online betting and casino platforms offering games like cricket betting, Teen Patti, casino and aviator games. Fraudsters usually contact victims through WhatsApp, Telegram, SMS or social media, promising easy and guaranteed profits. Initial small profits may be shown to gain trust, said the police, adding these platforms are unregulated and illegal, and once a large amount is deposited, the entire sum is lost, and withdrawals are blocked or manipulated.

Do not believe claims of assured returns, low risk, or insider tricks for winning online casino or betting games, the police advised. The cops also asked not to share bank details, UPI IDs, QR codes, one-time passwords (OTPs), passwords, or KYC documents with unknown persons or betting platforms.

Participation in online betting may also attract legal consequences, apart from financial loss, the police made it clear.

Victims of cyber fraud are urged to report immediately by calling the 1930 helpline or visiting cybercrime.gov.in.