Not Diet Or Exercise, Hyderabad Reveals The Daily Habit That Boosts Lifespan

A doctor has highlighted how sleep is the most important factor affecting lifespan, even more crucial than diet, exercise, or social connections. According to Dr Sudhir Kumar, a senior neurologist at Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad, chronic sleep deprivation is a significant health hazard that can even negate the benefits of regular exercise.

The doctor highlighted a new analysis published in SLEEP Advances that outlines the critical role of sleep in longevity. Researchers evaluated sleep patterns and life expectancy across the US, considering factors like diet, physical activity, income, and access to healthcare. The findings were striking: individuals sleeping fewer than 7 hours a night had shorter life expectancy compared to those sleeping 7-9 hours.

Notably, insufficient sleep can increase blood pressure, inflammation, and cholesterol, raising the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Adequate rest is foundational for metabolic recovery. Sleep deprivation is associated with insulin resistance, making individuals more susceptible to type 2 diabetes. Sleep also plays a vital role in memory, cognitive processing, and emotional regulation. Poor sleep quality is linked to early markers of neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

"Even modest chronic sleep insufficiency appears to impact fundamental health determinants, likely through effects on cardiovascular health, immune function, metabolism, and brain health. 2. Sleep is not just a “rest period”; it is a biological necessity that affects how long and how well we live," he wrote.

"Short or fragmented sleep impairs memory and brain function. Poor sleep quality is linked to worse cognitive performance and may be associated with early markers of Alzheimer's pathology. 2. Poor sleep affects metabolic and immune pathways. Experimental sleep restriction alters proteins involved in clotting, immunity, and inflammation. 3. Regular 7–9 hours of sleep is linked with better cardiovascular and mental health outcomes," he added.

According to him, adults should aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night, making rest a long-term health strategy, not an indulgence. Good sleep hygiene is key - stick to a sleep schedule, limit screens and caffeine before bed, eat light in the evenings, create a calm bedroom, and manage stress. Treat sleep disorders like insomnia or sleep apnea early, as they can impact health.