Materials Used To Produce Toxin Ricin Found At Doctor's House In Hyderabad

A team from the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) conducted a raid in Hyderabad on Thursday, seizing highly incriminating materials linked to the production of ricin, one of the world's most potent biological toxins.

The raid targeted the residence of Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyyad, who is among three people arrested by the Gujarat ATS.

The operation, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, saw 10 to 12 ATS personnel confiscate several items critical for extracting the lethal substance.

According to Omer Farooq, Dr Ahmed's brother, who is studying to be a Muslim cleric, the ATS team took "incriminating" material from the home, including 3 kg of castor pulp, the primary source material for ricin; 5 litres of acetone, a solvent often used in extraction processes; a cold press oil extraction machine; a tub in which castor pulp and acetone were mixed; and a receipt confirming the delivery of the acetone.

Ricin is a naturally occurring, highly toxic protein. The substance is lethal if inhaled, injected, or ingested, and is considered a viable biological weapon due to its potency. It can be easily derived from castor pulp, a waste product of the castor oil extraction industry, known as castor meal. Ricin can be formulated into a powder, aerosol, pellet, or dissolved in water, making it versatile for attack.

The Gujarat ATS suspects the arrested individuals, including Dr Ahmed, were involved in a sinister plan to use ricin as a biological weapon. The seizure of precursor materials like castor pulp and extraction equipment strongly suggests an attempt to manufacture the toxin.

Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyyad is a medical graduate who completed his studies in China. His brother, Omer Farooq, provided exclusive details to NDTV regarding the doctor's involvement.

​"My brother was given a project by someone," Omer Farooq told reporters, implying that there was no malicious intent. "I don't think my brother knew about (ricin's) toxicity."