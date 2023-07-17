75,000 Loaded Trucks Stuck Across Tamil Nadu Due To Heavy Rain

Trucks will stay in places until conditions get normal enough to travel safely. (Representational)

More than 75,000 loaded trucks are stuck across Tamil Nadu in major cities and towns. The trucks stuck in Tamil Nadu have to reach Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, said the president of the Lorry Owners Federation-Tamil Nadu.

The trucks are unable to reach the states due to the heavy rainfall, These trucks are unable to drive into the northern states at present.

"More than 25,000 trucks heading to Tamil Nadu are also stuck in Northern states due to heavy rainfall," said the president of the Lorry Owners Federation - Tamil Nadu.

The goods present in the trucks are coconuts, sago, starch, raw materials used as ingredients in healthcare medicines, matchboxes, crackers, textiles, and steel and iron materials that cannot be transported to the northern states.

Even goods like apples, machines, and textile materials could not reach Tamil Nadu from the Northern Indian states.

The trucks will stay in the places until the conditions get normal enough to travel safely.

The truck drivers and the companies that have ordered the goods have been affected a lot by this Northern Rainfall.

