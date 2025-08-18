After Rain Red Alert, Civic Body Orders Closure Of Schools In Mumbai

Schools Closed In Mumbai Today: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that all schools and colleges in the city will remain closed on Monday, August 18, 2025. This announcement comes in light of red alert warning foe heavy rainfall issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Bhushan Gagrani, Commissioner and Administrator of BMC, declared holiday for all schools and colleges and advised people to stay in their home and step out only when necessary.

Mumbai has been witnessing continuous heavy showers for the past few days. Today it experienced water-logging in several low-lying areas which lead to heavy traffic on some of the highways.

The heavy rainfall reduced the visibility drastically for the drivers, which affected vehicular movement in the city. The continuous downpour since last night has led to 100 mm rainfall in some areas.

The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for several regions including Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Raigar for today and the next few days. According to the weather department, Palghar is very likely to experience heavy rainfall today and the intensity is expected to increase for four days. Regions like Thane, Mumbai and Raigad will experience "Heavy to very heavy" rainfall today and tomorrow and 'heavy rainfall' on the other days.

The BMC has also issued helpline number 916 if people need assistance and official information to help them during this time.