70-Year-Old Woman Killed In Bengaluru, Body Chopped Up In Pieces

A 70-year-old woman's body has been found in KR Puram area in Bengaluru. The dismembered body was put in a drum, which was dumped at a vacant lot near an abandoned house.

The woman has been identified as Sushilamma, who was living with her daughter in a rented flat near Nisarga Layout, close to KR Puram. "The victim was living with her daughter and 2-3 relatives. All their relatives live nearby," Raman Gupta, the Additional Commissioner East, told reporters.

The police said the perpetrators had cut off the woman's arms and legs, which are missing.

The body was discovered after the locals complained to the police about the foul smell emanating from the place.

"The incident may have happened yesterday. I am here with senior officers to examine the spot," Mr Gupta said.

"All necessary investigation will be conducted by our officers. We are actively pursuing the investigation, and we aim to catch the perpetrators as soon as possible," he added.