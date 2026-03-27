7 Killed, 5 Injured In Avalanche At Zojila Pass, Which Connects J&K, Ladakh

At least 7 people lost their lives, and five were injured, on Friday after a massive avalanche struck the Srinagar-Leh highway. The snow slide hit the Ladakh side of the Zojila Pass, leaving several passenger vehicles trapped under the debris.

Following the incident, the highway has been completely blocked. Authorities have launched large-scale rescue and clearance operations to remove the snow and restore traffic.

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, who is personally monitoring the situation, said, "Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zoji La. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies, including disaster relief forces and BRO (Borders Road Organisation), have been put on high alert."

Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the deaths on X (formerly Twitter). "Saddened to learn about the tragic death of 7 persons and injuries to 5 after an avalanche hit the vehicle at Zojila pass. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. All required assistance is being provided to the injured," he wrote.

Teams from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the police are working to clear the debris and locate anyone who may still be trapped.

The Srinagar-Leh Highway, known as NH-1, is a vital 434-km-long route that serves as the main link between Srinagar and Leh. Passing through the Zojila Pass at an altitude of 11,575 feet, the road is famous for its scenery and high-altitude challenges. Because of the heavy snowfall and dangerous terrain, this section of the highway often faces closures during the winter months.

To solve the issue of seasonal closures, a major tunnel is currently under construction across the Zojila Pass. Once it is finished, it will provide a safe, all-weather connection between Ladakh and the rest of India. The project includes a single-tube, two-lane tunnel that is 14.2 km long, 9.5 metres wide, and sits at an altitude of approximately 12,000 feet. Upon completion, the Zojila Tunnel is set to become the longest tunnel in Asia.

With inputs from agencies