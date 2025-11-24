60-Year-Old Pilot Charged For Raping Crew Member At 5-Star Bengaluru Hotel

A 60-year-old pilot of a private aviation firm has been charged for allegedly raping a 26-year-old cabin crew member at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru last week, police said.

The incident took place on November 18 when the accused, Rohit Saran, arrived at the hotel with his colleague and the survivor on a chartered plane from Begumpet in Hyderabad and Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh.

The two pilots and the survivor were scheduled to return to Puttaparthi on November 19 and had checked into the hotel for some rest.

The police said that in her complaint, the survivor alleged that Rohit initially took her near his hotel room on the pretext of stepping out for a smoke. He then forcibly took her inside the room and raped her.

On her return to Begumpet on November 20, the survivor immediately approached the aviation firm management and registered a zero First Information Report (FIR) at Begumpet police station.

An FIR under section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (offence of rape) has been registered and the matter has been transferred to Halasuru Police Station in Bengaluru City for further probe, the police said.

