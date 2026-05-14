6 Months Jail Or Rs 1,000 Fine: New Animal Slaughter Rules In Bengal

The BJP government in West Bengal has issued a fresh notification stating that no animal, including cows, bulls, buffaloes and calves, can be slaughtered without a fitness certificate issued by authorised local officials and a government veterinary surgeon.

The order lays down strict conditions for slaughter, including age limits, designated facilities and penalties for violations.

Certification Mandatory For Slaughter

As per the notification, no person shall slaughter any animal (bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, male and female buffalos, buffalo calves and castrated buffalos), unless a certificate declares it fit for slaughter. The certificate must confirm that the animal is over 14 years of age and no longer useful for work or breeding, or has become permanently incapacitated due to age, injury, deformity or an incurable disease.

The certification has to be jointly issued by the Chairman of a Municipality or the Sabhapati of a Panchayat Samiti along with a government veterinary surgeon, with reasons recorded in writing. If a certificate is refused, the affected person can appeal to the state government within 15 days.

Slaughter Only At Designated Places

The notification states that animals cleared for slaughter can be slaughtered only at municipal slaughterhouses or other facilities identified by the local administration. It also prohibits slaughter in any open public place.

Inspections Cannot Be Obstructed

The order says no person shall prevent inspection of any premises by officials authorised by the municipal chairman, panchayat sabhapati or veterinary surgeon for enforcement of the rules.

Penalty For Violations

Any violation can lead to up to six months' imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both. All offences are classified as cognizable.