5-Year-Old's Body Found Near Golden Temple, Mother's Role Suspected: Cops

The child's body was found in the Golden Temple Plaza. (File)

A five-year-old girl was found dead near the Golden Temple here, police said on Friday, suspecting mother's role behind the incident.

The footage from CCTVs installed outside Golden Temple showed a woman carrying the child in her lap, police said.

The footage has since been shared widely on social media having been leaked to the public.

Police said that preliminary investigations point out that the victim was left there by her mother Maninder Kaur on Thursday.

Police got a breakthrough in the case on Friday, when the woman seen in the CCTV footage reached Punjab's Rajpura city Police Station, about 230 km from Amritsar, to report her daughter missing.

The woman was also carrying her daughter's photograph.

SHO Harmanjit Singh Cheema acting swiftly detained the woman and subsequently informed the Amritsar police.

The CCTV footage showed that the woman was accompanied by a boy and was walking with the girl in her lap.

The suspect was seen in the Amritsar area at different locations, also outside the Golden Temple area, and she was carrying a child, who appeared to be in a motionless state in her lap all the time, police said.

“The woman has been identified as Maninder Kaur. She is being brought to Amritsar by a police party from Rajpura. She went to Rajpura police Station to lodge the missing report of her daughter where she was detained,” Inderjit Singh, SHO at Kotwali Police Station here, said.

“During preliminary interrogation, the woman gave different statements which didn't match with her previous statement. Sometimes she says that her daughter died due to asphyxia in her lap. In another statement, she told police she had been in an affair with someone and her husband caught her red-handed chatting on mobile and she left the house in a fit of anger,” the SHO said.

The truth will be out when she reaches Amritsar and police here take her into custody, he said.

The deceased child was a resident of Yamuna Nagar in Haryana, Inderjit Singh said.

The victim's father and other family members were also on their way to Amritsar, having been informed by the Rajpura police, he said.

