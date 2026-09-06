5 Myanmar Nationals Arrested in Arunachal Amid Crackdown On Drug Trade

Security forces arrested five Myanmar nationals, including two women from Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on Saturday. All the individuals were handed over to the police for further documentation and proceedings.

The arrested individuals have been identified as: Nokwang Taikhe, 35, Wenchak Taikhe, 21, Chaksang Taikhe, 16, Wennaw Tuchi, 12 and Dungeon Kachik, 15.

Changlang shares a major part of its boundary with Myanmar and has emerged as a new route for illegal drug trade.

Recently, the 21 Assam Rifles, along with Arunachal Pradesh Police, arrested two Myanmar nationals near Nongkey Village under Nampong police station in Changlang.

The team also recovered substances suspected to be brown sugar weighing 130.09 grams, worth Rs 26 lakhs in the international market.