India Probe Links US Mercenary, 14 Ukrainians To Drone Attack In Myanmar

American citizen Matthew Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals, who were arrested in March over allegations of illegally entering India through the Mizoram border, were allegedly involved in a drone attack on a civilian aircraft in neighbouring Myanmar, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has told a Delhi court.

The agency told the Patiala House court that the group was also allegedly planning to carry out terror activities in India and sought to interrogate Van Dyke and Ukrainian national Kaminskyi Viktor in Tihar jail, where they are lodged. Granting the NIA's plea, the special court observed that interrogating the accused is part of the investigative agency's procedure and that courts should generally not interfere in the investigation process.

14 Ukrainians Entered Myanmar Via India

NIA said that during its probe, it found that at least 14 Ukrainian nationals entered India on tourist visas on different dates and travelled to Mizoram via Guwahati. The agency alleged that, from Mizoram, these Ukrainians entered Myanmar illegally without the required Restricted Area Permit or Protected Area Permit.

The agency claims that their trip to Myanmar was part of a "pre-scheduled training on drone warfare, drone operations, assembly, and jamming technology for Myanmar-based Ethnic Armed Groups (EAGs) targeting the Myanmar Military Junta."

Several EAGs have been active in Myanmar for decades. Since the military seized power in a coup in 2021, these groups are acting in a loose alliance with local militias and other resistance forces in leading an armed struggle against the junta government.

Links to Drone Attack

The NIA said that the central government received "credible information" about the involvement of American and Ukrainian nationals in a drone attack on the Myanmar National Airlines ATR-72-600 (XY-AMI) flight on February 20.

The flight came under drone attack by at least two FPV kamikaze drones when it was preparing to fly locally from Myitkyina to Mandalay while passengers boarded the flight at 8:12 PM (local time). The drones were equipped with RPG-type warheads and caused damage to the nose, fuselage, and tail of the plane.

NIA said that its investigation indicates that the drones used in the attack were allegedly supplied to local rebel groups through a network connected to the "Matthew Van Dyke module."

Incriminating Electronic Evidence

The agency said they have seized photos, videos, and voice samples from the devices seized from these arrested individuals that emerged as crucial evidence in the case. The NIA told the court that the analysis of data extracted from the seized devices has revealed several incriminating details and facts.

The agency has also included videos found in these devices in its investigation that are considered vital for establishing the details of the attack on the aircraft and the role of the drone network.

Based on these videos, the agency is attempting to determine the origin of the drones, the network that supplied them, how they reached local armed groups, and who provided the technical training for operating them.

However, the investigation into these allegations is ongoing, and the specific role of any individual or module has yet to be conclusively proven in court.

The investigating agency maintains that it is essential to confront the arrested accused with this digital evidence to verify the material and cross-reference it with their statements.

According to the NIA, this interrogation is necessary to bring the investigation to a logical conclusion. The agency is also attempting to ascertain the nature of the contact between the accused and the extent of their network with armed groups based in Myanmar.