Major Breakthrough In Pahalgam Case, 2 Arrested For Sheltering Pak Terrorists

The three terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which left 26 innocent people dead, are Pakistani nationals and are affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found.

Announcing a big breakthrough in its probe into the heinous attack, the anti-terror agency has said it has arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists who carried out the attack at Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, also known as 'Mini Switzerland'.

"The two men - Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote, Pahalgam and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park, Pahalgam - have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)," the NIA said in a statement.

"Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack, as per NIA investigations. The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever," it added.

The two accused have been arrested under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which relates to punishment for harboring a terrorist. The NIA has said further investigation into the case is on.

In an attack that shocked the nation, armed terrorists shot dead 25 tourists and a Kashmiri pony ride operator in cold blood at Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley. According to eyewitnesses and the victims' family members, the killers asked their religion before shooting them at close range.

The Pahalgam attack, which crossed several red lines, sparked nationwide outrage. A fortnight later, India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the killings and targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. New Delhi clarified that it had targeted only terror bases. Pakistan, however, responded by firing a barrage of missiles and drones along India's western border. India's robust air defence neutralised most of these projectiles, although heavy shelling on the border and Line of Control led to loss of lives.

India then struck key military installations in Pakistan, including multiple air bases, forcing Islamabad to seek a ceasefire. New Delhi has warned that any future attack will invite a crushing response.