Protesters Open Fire During SIR Hearing In Arunachal, Security Deployed

Clashes broke out on Friday at Bordumsa in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh following a controversy over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the Bordumsa - Diyun legislative assembly constituency.

The clashes, which were triggered during the SIR hearing process at the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), triggered some firing incidents as well, sources have said.

An official statement regarding the fight and prevailing tensions is yet to be released.

Sources said members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), Bordumsa Students' Union and other organisations staged a protest against the alleged inclusion of members of the Chakma community in the electoral roll.

The situation later escalated, with unidentified protesters opening fire. However, the exact circumstances leading to the incident have not yet been established.

During the unrest, an AAPSU leader was reportedly injured. The incident added to tensions in the area, sources added.

Security personnel have been deployed in Bordumsa to maintain law and order and prevent any further escalation. Authorities are expected to investigate the reported firing and attack and establish the sequence of events.

The developments come amid ongoing concerns in parts of Arunachal Pradesh over the verification and revision of electoral rolls under the SIR exercise.