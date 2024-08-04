8 Killed After Madhya Pradesh Temple Wall Collapses During Religious Event

Eight children died after wall collapse at the temple in Sagar district this morning

Eight children have died and several others injured after a wall collapsed at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district this morning. The tragic incident took place during a religious ceremony at Hardaul Baba temple in Shahpur. The injured children have been rescued and hospitalised.

Rescue work after the incident was carried out by police with the help of local residents. Visuals showed an earthmover at work to remove the rubble after the wall collapse.

The incident comes a day after four children died in a wall collapse incident in the state's Rewa district. The children, in the 5-7 years age group, were returning from school when the wall collapsed. The owners of the house, the wall of which collapsed, have been arrested.

Incidents of wall collapse are being reported as Madhya Pradesh receives heavy rain. As many as 200 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state this year. About 206 houses have been completely damaged, and 2,403 have suffered partial damage.