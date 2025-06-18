2 Workers Die After Under-Construction Wall Collapses Into Well In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

Two labourers were killed when an under-construction wall collapsed into a well in Jaora tehsil of Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident was caused by the loosening of soil due to rain on Tuesday evening in Juna Gadgadiya village, around 40 km from Ratlam.

"Labourers were constructing a cement-concrete wall around the 40-feet-deep well," Jaora City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Durgesh Armo said.

The bodies of Vikram Singh (43) and Amar Singh (32) were retrieved at around 1:30 AM from under the mound of soil, over six hours after the incident.

The deceased labourers were residents of Kelukheda village, police said.

