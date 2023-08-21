4-Month-Old Infant, 2 Women Crushed To Death In Uttarakhand Landslide

The landslide blocked the New Tehri-Chamba motor road, the police said.

Two women and a four-month-old baby were crushed to death after being hit by a massive landslide in Chamba in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Monday, police said.

Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar said their bodies were found in a car which was buried under the landslide rubble.

Some more vehicles could also be trapped as the landslide hit a taxi stand near the Chamba police station, he said, adding that a search-and-rescue operation was underway.

The dead were identified as Poonam Khanduri, her four-month-old son and her sister-in-law Saraswati Devi.

The landslide blocked the New Tehri-Chamba motor road, the police said, adding that the State Disaster Relief Force has deployed excavator machines to carry out search and rescue.

District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit, SSP Bhullar and Chief Development Officer Manish Kumar are at the spot, police officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)