4 Including Child Injured In Firing By Terrorists In J&K's Sopore

Four people, including a child, were injured after terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

The incident took place in Dangerpora Sopore.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.

Police has arrived at the spot and are investigating the matter.

Further details awaited.

