4 Dead After Fire Breaks Out In Chemical Factory In Delhi's Rithala

The fire broke out at the factory in Rohini Sector-5 area on Tuesday, when Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said 16 fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze.

4 Dead After Fire Breaks Out In Chemical Factory In Delhi's Rithala
Police have so far recovered four charred bodies from the spot.
New Delhi:

Four persons died in a fire that erupted in a chemical factory in Rithala in northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at the factory in Rohini Sector-5 area on Tuesday, when Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said 16 fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze.

The DFS chief said the incident was reported around 7.25 pm from a premises located near Rithala Metro Station.

Police have so far recovered four charred bodies and the search operation for people caught in the fire is still underway, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

