4 Bangladeshi Robbers Jump In Gurugram Underpass To Run From Cops, Arrested

Four Bangladeshi nationals accused of carrying out a robbery at a retired Army colonel's residence in Gurugram were arrested after a dramatic chase in which all four jumped into an underpass while trying to evade police, leaving them with multiple fractures, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused -- Hilal, Mamo Khan, Mohammad Khairul alias Arman and Mohammad Maman -- were apprehended by the Crime Branch team of Palam Vihar near the Bajghera Underpass on Dwarka Road.

All four are Bangladeshi nationals currently residing in Sangam Vihar and Wazirabad areas of Delhi.

Police said that when officers moved in to arrest them, the suspects jumped into the underpass. Khairul alias Arman suffered fractures in both legs, while Hilal and Maman fractured one leg each. Mamo Khan sustained a fracture in his arm.

All four were admitted to a hospital and will be formally arrested after being discharged.

The arrests come four days after a robbery at a retired colonel's house in the upscale Sector 23 area of Gurugram.

In the early hours of June 4, the accused allegedly entered the house by cutting through the iron grill of a rear window. They held the colonel's daughter-in-law and granddaughter hostage before looting gold and diamond jewellery, cash and other valuables.

Police said the robbers also threatened to kill the family before fleeing.

Following a complaint, a case was registered at Palam Vihar police station, and an investigation led to the identification and arrest of the four accused.

A senior police officer said the suspects have an extensive criminal history, with more than two dozen cases registered against them across multiple states.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they would allegedly enter India from Bangladesh, carry out crimes and then return to their home country to avoid arrest.

According to police records, Hilal has 12 criminal cases registered in Delhi involving theft, robbery, dacoity and offences under the Arms Act.

Mamo Khan has one theft case registered in Delhi. Khairul alias Arman has eight criminal cases registered in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including charges of theft, robbery, dacoity, murder and offences under the Gangster Act. Maman has three cases registered in Gurugram and Delhi related to theft, robbery and dacoity.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused conducted reconnaissance and targeted large houses for theft, robbery and dacoity. They are residents of Bangladesh who came to India to commit crimes and then returned to Bangladesh. They had planned to flee to Bangladesh after this robbery as well, but Gurugram Police apprehended them before they could escape," said Naveen Sharma, ACP (Crime).

Police said the accused will be questioned extensively about their involvement in other criminal cases and possible links to similar offences. Further investigation is underway.

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