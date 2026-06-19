Bangladeshi Woman Detained At Guwahati Airport With Fake Aadhaar Card

A Bangladeshi woman was detained at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati after authorities allegedly discovered that she had entered India illegally and was carrying a forged Aadhaar card.

According to officials, the woman arrived in Guwahati from Bengaluru on an Air India flight on Tuesday evening. Security and intelligence personnel stationed at the airport reportedly became suspicious of her activities while she was collectiing her luggage and subsequently initiated questioning.

During the inquiry, the woman is said to have disclosed that she was a Bangladesh national. Following the interrogation, airport authorities handed her over to the Border Branch of Azara Police Station for further investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest that she may have entered India through the Tripura border with assistance from a human trafficking network. Investigators suspect that she had been provided with forged identity documents before entering the country.

Police sources said the woman was carrying an Aadhaar card bearing the name "Puja Das," with a residential address in West Bengal. Authorities believe the document was fraudulently obtained to establish a false Indian identity.

Officials from the Border Security Force (BSF) also questioned the detainee. During verification, her permanent address was reportedly traced to Narayanganj, a district near Dhaka in Bangladesh.

During further questioning, the woman allegedly told investigators that she had travelled to Guwahati to meet her boyfriend, who was staying in the city.

After initial legal formalities, she was transferred to a detention facility in Goalpara district on Wednesday. Authorities have launched a detailed probe into the route used for her alleged illegal entry into India and the wider network suspected of facilitating forged identity documents and cross-border infiltration.

Further investigation is ongoing.