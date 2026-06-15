Guwahati Airport's Terminal 2 Named Among World's Most Beautiful Airports

In a major global recognition for Assam and the Northeast, the new Terminal 2 of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) has been named among the World's Most Beautiful Airports 2026 by the prestigious Prix Versailles architecture and design awards.

The honour places Guwahati Airport among a select group of airports worldwide recognised for combining architectural excellence, sustainability, innovation and an enhanced passenger experience. It also marks another milestone for Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), which operates the airport.

The newly built terminal has been praised for a design that reflects the identity of the Northeast. Inspired by the Bamboo Orchid, a symbol of the region's biodiversity, the structure blends modern architecture with local cultural influences.

The terminal also incorporates sustainable and environmentally conscious features, aiming to create a world-class travel experience while celebrating Assam's heritage.

Strategically located, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport serves as an important gateway connecting the Northeast with the rest of India and international destinations.

Its inclusion in the prestigious global list is expected to strengthen Assam's image as a growing centre for tourism, trade and connectivity while showcasing the region's modern infrastructure on the international stage.

Guwahati Airport was not the only Adani-operated facility to receive the honour. The newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport also secured a place on the World's Most Beautiful Airports 2026 list.

The airport was recognised for its lotus-inspired architecture, integration of advanced technology and passenger-focused design.

The annual Prix Versailles awards, presented at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, recognise airports and terminals that successfully combine architectural quality, operational efficiency, sustainability and cultural identity.

The 2026 list features airports from several countries, including China, Germany, Cambodia and the United States.

Reacting to the recognition, Adani Airport Holdings Limited said the award reflects its commitment to building world-class aviation infrastructure that improves connectivity, enhances the passenger experience and supports economic growth.

The company said its airports are designed not only as transport hubs but also as gateways that showcase local culture while meeting international standards.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited currently operates eight airports across India, including Guwahati, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Navi Mumbai.

For Assam, the international recognition is being seen as a significant achievement, highlighting how modern infrastructure can preserve local heritage while earning a place on the global stage.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)