Thirty men vanished from the hills of Mahore and Chassana between 1991 and 2003. For years, their families said they were missing. The truth, police now say, was far darker. They had not disappeared but gone to Pakistan to learn how to make bombs, fire rifles and wage war against India.

Decades later, from safehouses in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) those same men are waging a new kind of war. Not with guns alone but with property deals, radicalisation and money.

NDTV has accessed a document that lists these 30 terrorists who are now operating from across the border.

According to the document, they are working for the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan, supplying arms and ammunition, sending money and instigating and radicalising youth to revive terrorism in the Jammu hinterland.

Acting on inputs received on November 29, 2024, a FIR was filed under the BNS and UAPA and an investigation was launched. During the probe, the statements of witnesses revealed a chilling pattern. The terrorists were not just directing violence from afar but attempting to sell their land back home in Reasi district and use the proceeds to fund further terror activities in the area.

Reasi police moved swiftly to choke this pipeline.

"The properties of five key terrorists have been seized under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, on the orders of the DGP J&K," said Mukund Lal, SSP Reasi.

To begin with, five of the terrorists whose land and property has been sealed or attached are Mohammad Qayoom alias Abdul Qayoom Shadole from Mahore, whose three kanals of land has been attached; Bashir Ahmad alias Masoom from Badder, whose three kanal land has been sealed; three kanal land of Shokat Ali Hunder from Arnas has also been attached, and 15 kanals and 19 marlas of land of Manzoor Ahmad alias Manzoor Hussain Khanti of Thuroo village has been attached.

Investigators say these five, like the other 25 named in the document, went to Pakistan for arms training and are now involved in reviving terrorist activities from across the border.

The strategy is simple and sinister. Sell ancestral land through associates, convert it into cash and funnel that cash back into terror for weapons, recruitment and attacks.

By attaching the land, the police have ensured that the terrorists cannot convert their property into terror money. It is also a warning to their overground supporters that helping a terrorist sell his land is as serious a crime as helping him pick up a gun.

The crackdown is part of a larger offensive against the old terror ecosystem south of Pir Panjal. The local terrorist is gone from Kashmir and the foreign terrorist is being hunted. And now, the exfiltrated terrorist sitting in Pakistan is being hit where it hurts most - his wallet. The war has entered a new phase and this time it will be fought not just in the forests and mountains but in the land records too, the police said.