30 Days Since Son Died Of Covid, UP Police Not Filing Complaint: BJP MLA

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district said he had been struggling for over a month to lodge a complaint against a private hospital's negligence in his son's death, but the police are not filing an FIR.

Rajkumar Aggarwal, BJP MLA from Sandila in the Hardoi district, told ANI that his son Ashish (35) died on April 26 at a hospital in Kakori where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19.

"On April 26 morning, the oxygen level of the son was 94. He was eating and was having regular conversations with us. Suddenly in the evening, doctors told him that his oxygen level was decreasing. We arranged an oxygen cylinder from outside, but the doctors did not allow this oxygen to reach the patient, and he died," the BJP MLA said.

Mr Aggarwal alleged that his son died due to negligence of the hospital administration and doctors and added that he is trying to file an FIR to get justice for his son.

"That day seven people died in that hospital. I had complained about this to the Chief Minister, District Magistrate, Police Commissioner, and Director-General of Police, and still, my complaint was not registered. My demand is that police should analyse the CCTV footage of the hospital and see who is responsible for the death of my son. I want the responsible doctors should be punished," he further said.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst affected states by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 death count in Uttar Pradesh crossed 20,000 on Friday with 159 more people succumbing to the disease. A total of 2,402 new cases of corona infection were also reported in the state. There were 52,244 Active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh till Friday.

