At least three workers were killed and two others were injured in an accident at NTPC's Tandwa plant in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Wednesday, police said.

Conveyor belt construction work was underway at North Karanpur Super Thermal Power Project (NKSTPP) in Tandwa when three workers were killed and two others were injured in the accident, Chatra Superintendent of Police Animesh Naithany told PTI.

Police were investigating the matter to find out more details about the accident.

Naithany said the construction work was being carried out by an outsourced company hired by NTPC.

NTPC confirmed the incident and said the matter is under investigation.

"Three workers employed by Simplex Infrastructures Limited and ThyssenKrupp died and two workers were injured in an unfortunate accident that occurred while working on the conveyor belt which was under construction at NKSTPP North Karanpura, Tandwa," NTPC said in a statement.

"The NTPC family is deeply saddened by this heartbreaking incident. NTPC stands with all affected families during this difficult time and is committed to providing them with all possible assistance and support," the statement read.

The two injured are receiving appropriate treatment, it said.

"The cause of the accident is under investigation. Detailed information will be provided after the investigation," the company said.

The NTPC North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (NKSTPP) has a total planned capacity of 1,980 MW, consisting of three units of 660 MW each.

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