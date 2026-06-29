3 Men Electrocuted After Bike Hits Live Power Line In Rajasthan's Karauli

Three men were electrocuted after coming into contact with a live 11 kV power line in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred near a riverbank close to Bhopar village in the Todabhim area.

According to police, the three men were travelling on a motorcycle when they came across a snapped high-tension power line lying on the road. Unaware that the wire was live, they came in contact with it.

"The bike also caught fire due to the current, and all three youths died on the spot," Todabhim DSP Murari Lal Meena said.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Babu, Vishnu and Chaube Jatav, residents of Aakhada village.

Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and will be handed over to family members afterwards.

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