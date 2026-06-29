Woman, Her Lover Get Life Term For Killing Husband In Rajasthan: Cops

A court in Jhalawar district on Monday sentenced a 32-year-old woman and her lover to life term in jail for killing her husband, an official said.

The statement of a 14-year-old daughter of the deceased, Shivraj Singh, played a decisive role in the conviction of his wife, Kiran Kanwar, and her paramour, Surendra Singh alias Sunder, as she was present in the room at the time of the crime, the official said.

Assistant public prosecutor (APP), ADJ court-Bhawanimandi, Hemraj Sharma said that Singh, a resident of Sangria village, was found dead in the Sunel area in a suspicious condition in his house on the morning of September 17, 2024, following which the police, on the report by the deceased man's brother, registered a murder case.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Kanwar and Surendra were in a relationship, and they murdered Singh by lashing him with a hammer over his head and electrocuting him with a heater-wire when he was asleep on the intervening night of September 16-17, 2024, he said.

Based on the investigation, the police arrested Kanwar and Surendra for murder under Section 103(1) 238(A) 3(5) of the BNS, and they have been in jail since then.

The ADJ court judge Rajiv Duttatreya on Monday held Kiran Kanwar, 32, and Surendra Singh alias Sunder, 30, guilty of murder under sections of the BNS and awarded the two life imprisonment in jail, Sharma said, adding that the court also imposed each with a fine of Rs 30,000.

During the trial, statements of 23 witnesses were recorded, 65 documents and eight articles were exhibited to the court, he further said.

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