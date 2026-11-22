A tractor-trolley carrying devotees "lost control" and overturned near Neem Ghati under the Bandri police station jurisdiction in the Deori region of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, leaving three people dead and 33 others injured.

One of the injured is in critical condition. According to Munavvar Khan, sub-divisional magistrate of the Deori area, as many as 10 critically injured have been immediately rushed to the Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar for advanced treatment. He said residents of Gadoula Gosai village, located near Bandri, were returning home after visiting Barman Ghat of the Narmada River. They visited the river for a holy dip and were returning home when the accident occurred. A large number of villagers were travelling in the trolley.

He further said an investigation is underway to determine if the tractor hit any other vehicle before overturning, as the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. He said, the preliminary investigation suggested that the vehicle suddenly went out of control and overturned near Neem Ghati. Several people were trapped underneath the trolley while others were flung onto the road and sustained injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Raksha Prajapati, Premrani Yadav and Rakesh Yadav. All the victims-both the dead and the injured-belong to the same village. The scene was marked by cries and chaos immediately after the mishap.

Local residents and police personnel reached the spot promptly and launched rescue and relief operations. The injured were first rushed to the Deori Community Health Centre, where they are currently under treatment. A heavy pall of gloom has settled over Gadoula Gosai village following the tragedy. Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

Officials are examining the circumstances that led to the loss of control of the vehicle. Local administration is coordinating medical care and support for the affected families. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.



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