3 Killed, 20 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In West Bengal

3 people were killed after a bus collided with a truck on Thursday in West Bengal. (Representational)

Three people were killed and several others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in West Bengal's Howrah district late on Thursday evening, police said.

The accident took place when one of the tyres of the bus burst near Dhulorbadh area in Panchla.

"The bus driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a truck coming from the opposite direction. The front portion of the overcrowded bus was completely damaged in the accident. Three people died on the spot, and more than 20 others were injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital," a police officer said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the three people and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the vicitms.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Panchla, Howrah which led to the death of 3 people and 21 injured. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," she tweeted.

"GoWB will provide Rs 2 lakh to the families of the victims and are extending all assistance possible to those injured," she added.

