'3 Days Of Disruptions Cannot Define 20 Years Of IndiGo': CEO Pieter Elbers

Three days of disruptions cannot define the 20 years of IndiGo, its CEO Pieter Elbers said on Wednesday.

In his first in-person press interaction in India after last month's massive operational disruptions, Elbers acknowledged that customers were let down for three days and that also cost the reputation.

In early December, IndiGo faced massive operational disruptions, and subsequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) curtailed the airline's winter schedule by 10 per cent until February 10.

Between December 3 and 5, 2,507 flights were cancelled, and 1,852 flights were delayed, impacting over 3 lakh passengers at airports across the country, the regulator said in a statement on January 20.

Elbers emphasised that the three days of disruptions cannot define the 20 years of IndiGo. The country's largest airline started operations in 2006.

"We have let down our customers for three days," the CEO said, adding that the airline will use it to come back better.

He was interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the aviation summit Wings India 2026.

On January 17, DGCA slapped fines totalling Rs 22.20 crore for the December flight disruptions, and also warned CEO Pieter Elbers and two other senior executives for the lapses.

It also directed the airline to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 50 crore to ensure long-term systemic corrections.

