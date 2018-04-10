"3 Daughters, No Male Child": Woman Thrashed, Hands Broken In Uttar Pradesh The woman's in-laws also allegedly kept her in captivity and barred her from speaking to her parents.

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT The series of abuse started after Rekha Devi gave birth to a third daughter. (Representational) Shahjahanpur: A woman was severely beaten by her husband and in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Babra village allegedly for not bearing a male child. Rekha Devi, 30, whose hands were fractured in the beating, had given birth to three daughters during her eight years of marriage which upset the family, police said.



They also kept her in captivity and barred her from speaking to her parents, police said.



Fortunately, Rekha Devi's parents recently dropped by for a visit and learned about the situation. Finding her in an injured condition, they took her to the hospital and lodged an FIR against her husband and in-laws, police said. Rekha was married to Shailandra Kumar eight years ago.



"The woman has suffered serious injuries and we are waiting for the medical report. Action will be taken against the suspects," Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Shakya said.



The series of abuse started after Rekha Devi gave birth to a third daughter couple of months ago, Mr Shakya said. On March 30, Shailandra, his brother, Jitendra Kumar, and other members of the family beat her up, fracturing both her hands. She was again assaulted on April 4, police said.



A complaint was lodged against Shailandra, his brother, Jitendra, his father, Dataram, and mother, Reshma Devi. The four were booked under section 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt to someone) of the IPC and various sections of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and the Dowry Prohibition Act, Mr Shakya said.



(With PTI inputs)





A woman was severely beaten by her husband and in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Babra village allegedly for not bearing a male child. Rekha Devi, 30, whose hands were fractured in the beating, had given birth to three daughters during her eight years of marriage which upset the family, police said.They also kept her in captivity and barred her from speaking to her parents, police said.Fortunately, Rekha Devi's parents recently dropped by for a visit and learned about the situation. Finding her in an injured condition, they took her to the hospital and lodged an FIR against her husband and in-laws, police said. Rekha was married to Shailandra Kumar eight years ago."The woman has suffered serious injuries and we are waiting for the medical report. Action will be taken against the suspects," Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Shakya said.The series of abuse started after Rekha Devi gave birth to a third daughter couple of months ago, Mr Shakya said. On March 30, Shailandra, his brother, Jitendra Kumar, and other members of the family beat her up, fracturing both her hands. She was again assaulted on April 4, police said. A complaint was lodged against Shailandra, his brother, Jitendra, his father, Dataram, and mother, Reshma Devi. The four were booked under section 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt to someone) of the IPC and various sections of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and the Dowry Prohibition Act, Mr Shakya said.