'3 Daughters, No Male Child': Woman Thrashed, Hands Broken In Uttar Pradesh

They also kept her in captivity and barred her from speaking to her parents, police said.
Fortunately, Rekha Devi's parents recently dropped by for a visit and learned about the situation. Finding her in an injured condition, they took her to the hospital and lodged an FIR against her husband and in-laws, police said. Rekha was married to Shailandra Kumar eight years ago.
"The woman has suffered serious injuries and we are waiting for the medical report. Action will be taken against the suspects," Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Shakya said.
The series of abuse started after Rekha Devi gave birth to a third daughter couple of months ago, Mr Shakya said. On March 30, Shailandra, his brother, Jitendra Kumar, and other members of the family beat her up, fracturing both her hands. She was again assaulted on April 4, police said.
(With PTI inputs)