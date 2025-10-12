3 Accused In Bengal Gang Rape Case Sent To 10-Day Police Custody

A subdivisional court here on Sunday remanded to 10-day police custody the three men arrested for their alleged involvement in the “gangrape” of a student of a private medical college in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district.

The charges pressed against the accused persons include gangrape and criminal conspiracy.

The SDJM, Durgapur, remanded the three accused to police custody for 10 days.

The prosecution lawyer prayed for their police custody for questioning in order to arrest other persons involved in the alleged crime.

The medical college student hailing from Odisha was allegedly gangraped outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when she went out with a friend for dinner.

The survivor's parents had lodged an FIR with the New Township police station here.

