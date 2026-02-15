Student Dies By Suicide In Durgapur Medical College

The body of a medical student has been found from the bathroom of the hostel of the IQ City Medical College Hospital, a private medical college in West Bengal's Durgapur, where a junior medical student was allegedly gang-raped months ago.

The police recovered the body of the second-year student from the bathroom of the hostel on Saturday night.

The student is Lavanya Pratap, whose family is based in Patna, Bihar.

"No one told us. When I opened the door, I saw my son's body. I immediately informed the administration. Then the police came and rescued him," the student's father said.

Sources in the police said it is not clear yet whether the second-year exam results had a role to play. There was no suicide note, but he did not do well in the exam, the police said.

On October 10, a second-year medical student of the college was accused of gang-raping a classmate in a forest outside the medical college along with his friends.

She was admitted to the hospital the same day.

After investigating the incident, the police had arrested six people. Five of them were young men from a village adjacent to the medical college in Durgapur.

Another was the girl's classmate, with whom he had gone outside the medical college that day. All of them are in police custody.