23 Hospitalised After Eating Snacks From Local Stall In Andhra Village

At least 23 people were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning after consuming deep-fried snacks from a roadside food stall in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district. Several others also complained of mild symptoms, prompting health authorities to launch an investigation into the incident.

The affected persons developed vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and fever within hours of eating snacks sold at a local roadside bajji stall in Kakinada's Duggudurru village.

Family members rushed them to the local health centre and nearby hospitals, where they received emergency treatment. Officials from the district health department also visited the village, collected food samples and began an inquiry to determine whether contaminated ingredients, poor food handling or unhygienic preparation caused the outbreak.

The Kakinada District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) visited Duggudurru village and reviewed the treatment being provided to the patients. The DM&HO directed doctors and health staff to ensure uninterrupted medical care, monitor all affected persons and intensify surveillance in the village to identify any new cases.

Dr Y Supriya, Medical Officer at Nudurupadu Primary Health Centre, said the hospital started receiving diarrhoea cases from Sunday evening. "We received around 32 patients today. Of them, 23 required injections and intravenous antibiotics. During medical examination, many patients said they had consumed challa punugulu (deep-fried snack) from a bajji stall before developing symptoms. They came with abdominal pain, diarrhoea, vomiting and fever. All the patients are responding well to treatment and are currently stable," she said.

With the monsoon season underway, doctors urged the public to avoid consuming food from unhygienic sources and to drink only boiled and cooled water. "If anyone develops diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain or fever, they should immediately report to the nearest government health centre instead of self-medicating," Dr Supriya advised.

While the owner of the food stall reportedly shut the establishment following the incident, health officials said the exact cause of the suspected food poisoning will be confirmed after laboratory analysis of the collected food and water samples.

