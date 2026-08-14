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JP Nadda Admitted To AIIMS After Uneasiness, Undergoes Angiography

JP Nadda underwent a coronary angiography after being admitted on Thursday.

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JP Nadda Admitted To AIIMS After Uneasiness, Undergoes Angiography
He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the cardiology department.
  • Union Health Minister JP Nadda was admitted to AIIMS Delhi due to uneasiness
  • He underwent coronary angiography after being admitted on August 13, 2026
  • Nadda is currently stable and under observation in the cardiology department
What is the current status of JP Nadda's health?
New Delhi:

Union Health Minister J P Nadda was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after he experienced uneasiness, the hospital said on Friday.

Nadda underwent a coronary angiography after being admitted on Thursday. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the cardiology department, it said.

"Union Health Minister JP Nadda was evaluated for uneasiness with tests, including a coronary angiography on the evening of August 13, 2026. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the Dept of Cardiology, AIIMS," the hospital said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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