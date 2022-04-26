22-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By 5 People In Rajasthan

The police said they have identified some of the accused

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by five people during a brawl, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when Tabish, a resident of Amar Colony, was out for a walk in Sanjay Nagar locality, they said.

According to police, Tabish had an argument with the group, following which they thrashed and stabbed him before fleeing from the spot.

Tabish was taken to a private hospital, where he died on Tuesday morning, they said.

According to police, three of the five accused have been identified as Suhel, Tofiq and Sameer.