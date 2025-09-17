Married Woman Allegedly Killed Over Infertility In Rajasthan, Cops Recover Half-Burnt Body

A married woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws in Rajasthan's Deeg district for not being able to bear children.

The incident took place in Kakra village, under the Khoh police station area, where the woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

In an alleged attempt to conceal the murder and make it appear accidental, the woman's in-laws tried to burn her body in a fire at home and told villagers that she had died in a household fire. However, villagers grew suspicious and informed the police before the cremation could be carried out.

Upon receiving the information, the police contacted the woman's in-laws by phone, instructing them not to proceed with the last rites. Despite this, the in-laws hurriedly collected the body and attempted to take it to the crematorium. However, before the cremation could take place, police personnel from Khoh police station arrived at the spot, took possession of the half-burnt body, and placed it in the mortuary of Deeg Hospital.

Khoh police station officer Mahendra Sharma confirmed that information was received regarding the murder of a married woman named Sarla in Kakra village. According to him, attempts were being made to burn the body inside the house.

Sarla was originally a resident of Raunija village in the Nagar police station area. She was married in 2005 to Ashok, a resident of Kakra village. Sarla had no children.

Following the incident, Sarla's family reached Deeg Hospital and accused her husband, Ashok, and his family of murdering her. Her brother, Vikrant, alleged that Ashok frequently harassed and beat Sarla because she was unable to conceive. He said that after their marriage, Sarla's husband harassed and beat her daily because she had no children. He said that their family went to the village several times to intervene, but Ashok would only behave for a few days before resuming the abuse.

Vikrant further said that Ashok burned his sister in the house and began performing the cremation rituals. "We didn't even know about this. When we found out, we rushed to Kakra, but the police had already taken my sister's body to Deeg Hospital," the brother said.

Sarla is survived by two brothers and three sisters. Police forces have been deployed in Kakra village, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the alleged murder.

(With inputs from Akram Khan)

