Gen-Z Voters Signal A Shift In Tamil Nadu Elections

As Tamil Nadu heads for assembly elections, first-time voters are emerging as a decisive force - split between traditional ideological choices and the appeal of actor-turned-politician Vijay's outsider politics and more.

Dharun Muruga, a first-time voter from Gobichettipalayam in western Tamil Nadu expresses strong support for TVK, reflecting political fatigue. "It feels like the same promises every election. It's high time we have a newcomer," he says, adding that Vijay's popularity and public image could translate into effective governance.

Similarly, Shashwatha, a student from Coimbatore, views Vijay as a potential agent of change. She believes his leadership could help reduce crime and improve women's safety issues that resonate strongly with young voters. She also added that women safety should be the first priority for any government and trust TVK would definitely do something about it.

However, in urban centres like Chennai, the mood is more cautious. Alagar Achuthan, a first-time voter, stresses ideology over personality. "Tamil Nadu needs a left-leaning government to hold the Centre accountable," he argues, questioning TVK's consistency. "Leadership should not be based on fandom. There should be no personal bias. His party doesn't have a clear ideology."

Indhuja, another Chennai-based voter, leans toward the National Democratic Alliance, calling it more "intellectual" and capable of ensuring administrative stability.

Welfare schemes like those rolled out by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam are acknowledged but not seen as decisive. A college student from Chennai says, "The free laptop really helped me study, but that alone won't decide my vote. We expect more - like jobs and opportunities." For many, governance delivery is expected - not rewarded at the ballot box.

Another young college student who pursues law mentions that there should be proper law and order in the state. He added that employment is a huge concern, and any government will have to take it up as a challenge and take better measures for the same.

While some believe that since this is a democratic election, TVK chief Vijay's experience doesn't matter, a few do agree that there are a lot of political masters in the Tamil Nadu dynamics, and Vijay, being a newbie, will face a huge challenge.

Across regions, Gen Z voters share clear demands: less dynasty politics, better infrastructure, economic growth and stronger safety for women. Yet, many still see the DMK as electorally strong going into 2026 due to its formidable alliance and populist schemes.

The question now: Will all of Gen Z show up - and could their turnout ultimately decide who forms the next government in Tamil Nadu?

(With inputs from Mithraa Anand)