2 Sisters Found Hanging From Tree In UP, Cops Say Mother Scolded Them

The bodies of the two sisters were sent for autopsy after they were found hanging from a tree.

Two teenage sisters were found hanging from tree in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The police said they were thrashed by their mother a day before.

The sisters, who were 18 and 19, were found hanging from a tree in a village in Sambhal district, 212 km Delhi.

Their family members said the sisters had gone out of their home on Saturday. They were scolded by their mother when they returned home, the police said. They went missing at night.

"We're being told they were thrashed by their mother for not giving fodder to their cattle. The bodies were sent for autopsy," a police officer said.

In October last year, a 15-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. The police said she was allegedly beaten to death. The girl was found hanging with her dupatta or shawl around her neck.

In 2014, two teenage sisters were allegedly gang-raped and later hanged from a tree in western Uttar Pradesh's Badaun. The incident had sparked massive outrage both in India and abroad, even promoting the United Nations to react.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)