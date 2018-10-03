UP Teen Allegedly Beaten To Death After Resisting Rape, Hung From Tree

The Class 11 in Mainpuri student was returning from her school after Gandhi Jayanti celebrations when she was allegedly killed.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: October 03, 2018 13:25 IST
The Class 11 student was found hanging on a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.

Mainpuri: 

A 15-year-old girl was beaten to death allegedly by four men and her body was hanged from a tree in Uttar Pradesh yesterday. 

The men allegedly used the girl's dupatta or shawl to hang her from the tree.

The incident took place in Mainpuri district in western Uttar Pradesh when the girl, a Class 11 student, was returning from her school after Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. 

The men also allegedly tried to rape her and beat her to death when she resisted. Three of them, who are from neighbouring village, have been arrested. Police are searching for the fourth accused. 

In 2014, just 114 km from Mainpuri, two teenage sisters were allegedly gang-raped and later hanged from a tree. The incident had sparked massive outrage both in India and abroad, even promoting the United Nations to react.

