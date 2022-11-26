Paramilitary Jawan On Gujarat Poll Duty Shoots 2 Colleagues With AK-56

Officials at the local hospital where the bodies were kept.

Two paramilitary jawans forces were shot dead and two others injured in the firing by one of their colleagues near Porbandar in Gujarat, where they were stationed for election duty ahead of next month's assembly polls.

The men were not on active duty when they got into a fight in the evening that escalated and shots were fired from an AK-56 rifle, it is learnt. They were part of an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) from Manipur and deputed in Gujarat besides the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), said Porbandar Collector and District Election Officer AM Sharma.

It's being investigated as to what led to the clash.

The two injured jawans were being shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar, about 150 km away, for more advanced treatment.

"A jawan opened fire from his assault rifle on his colleagues over some unknown issue on Saturday evening. While two jawans died on the spot, two others were injured. They were shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar. One of them received a bullet injury in his stomach and the other was hit on his leg," the District Election Officer said.

They were staying inside a cyclone centre in Tukda Gosa village, about 25 km from Porbandar, news agency PTI reported.

Voting in the Porbandar district will be held on December 1 in the first phase, while the second phase is on December 5, and results on the 8th.